HOPEWELL — Thanks to above-average temperatures of late, most of the snow from earlier this month has melted.
What hasn’t been forgotten is something police saw plenty of during the recent storm: People clearing just enough snow from their windshield so they could see, and driving down the road with the rest of their vehicle shrouded in snow and ice.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said driving in such a manner is a safety hazard for the driver and other motorists who could be impacted by flying snow and ice. It can be a bigger issue on the Thruway and roads where traffic is moving at higher speeds.
“With winter weather upon us, please remember to remove all snow and ice from the windshields and vehicle,” Henderson said. “Use your headlights during snow events, and move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks.”
Henderson reported the following sheriff’s office statistics for November:
• The 911 Center processed 14,440 events, including 6,307 for the sheriff’s office/state police. There were 1,169 calls for emergency medical services, 389 for fire departments, 2,107 for Geneva police, and 4,468 for Canandaigua police.
• There were three reported drug overdoses. Deputies used Narcan each time.
• There were 326 motor-vehicle crashes. Fifteen resulted in injuries, but there were no fatalities. There were 36 property-damage-only crashes, 218 car-deer collisions, 27 vehicles in ditches, five rollover crashes, and 35 hit-and-runs.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 30 calls, including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 172 calls and made 18 arrests.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications. Henderson said 349 investigations have been conducted this year.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, and Victor. Deputies issued 49 tickets in Canandaigua, 35 in Farmington, eight in Geneva, and 47 in Victor.
• There were 158 people remanded to the county jail last month, including 115 males. There were 96 people held at the jail for centralized arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made four arrests last month, including charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both are class B felonies.