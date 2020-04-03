CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County’s sheriff and district attorney are renewing their criticism of the state’s bail reform after a local man arrested several times was apprehended again.
Ronald L. Sennett Jr., 23, was charged last week by the sheriff’s office with driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Sennett was in possession of a credit card stolen from a Wayne County business. The sheriff’s office is assisting state police in that investigation.
Sennett was charged with burglary March 20. In that case, he is accused of breaking into a town of Canandaigua business. Because Sennett cannot be jailed on the burglary charge under bail reform, he was released on his own recognizance.
Henderson said Sennett is the suspect in nearly a dozen burglaries in Ontario, Wayne and Monroe counties.
District Attorney Jim Ritts noted that Sennett was arrested last November for grand larceny, a case pending in County Court. Since grand larceny does not qualify for bail, either, he cannot be jailed on that charge.
Ritts said Sennett also was charged with petit larceny in January.
He added that if Sennett is charged with any of the other burglaries in Ontario, Wayne or Monroe counties, he cannot be jailed due to bail reform.
“This is a prime example of the bail reform act that is not working,” Henderson said. “How many multiple crimes does someone have to do and how many people need to be victimized in order to hold people accountable? As you can see with this individual, he appears to be capitalizing on the criminal justice reform act that took effect Jan. 1 of this year.”
“While every person charged with a crime is entitled to the presumption of innocence, at a time where companies are largely unable to operate, these situations result in remarkable frustration for victims,” Ritts added. “There is no consideration given for public safety, and the concern is that people who suffer with addiction, who have no motivation to discontinue use, will end up dying due to either their addiction or picking the wrong place to commit a crime.”
Ritts pointed to two other people in his criticism of bail reform.
One is Serina Wolfe, who recently was convicted by a jury — in spite of her absence — of grand larceny for stealing a debit card from a Shortsville resident. Ritts said due to bail reform, Wolfe was released from jail Dec. 17 and did not appear for two court hearings. Judge Brian Dennis, after telling Wolfe he would have the trial without her, did that.
Wolfe was sentenced March 6, in absentia, to prison. Ritts said a warrant has been issued for her arrest, and his office will be presenting the case to a grand jury for bail jumping.
Ritts also cited the case of Javoy Gaines, a homeless man from Florida who was recently in Victor and arrested when he was found sleeping in a vehicle stolen from South Carolina. He was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail, but could not be held on bail. Ritts said since Gaines didn’t have any shoes, jail staff provided him a pair of orange jail shoes when he was released. He is accused of getting to Geneva, stealing a vehicle there and abandoning it in Ithaca, where he is suspected of stealing another vehicle.
Ritts said Gaines was arrested recently in Ohio, where he was found with the Ithaca vehicle.
“The purpose and focus of bail reform is absolutely well-intentioned and necessary, but there needs to be some discretion for the courts to consider public safety in contemplating the appropriate release status of every person,” Ritts said. “Stealing away all discretion from judges is not the appropriate answer.”