TYRE — Two young children involved in a bizarre and chaotic incident early Tuesday morning are expected to make full recoveries, and the man accused of trying to set one of them on fire faces an attempted murder charge.
During a news conference Wednesday at the Seneca County sheriff’s office in Romulus, Sheriff Tim Luce detailed the previous day’s incident at Love’s Travel Stops in Tyre. Deputies and numerous officers from area police agencies, as well as area firefighters, responded to the site just after 5:30 a.m. following several frantic 911 calls.
Luce said there were several small fires inside the building when deputies arrived, and they detained two suspects who allegedly started the fires and tried to start others.
Luce added that the suspects had a 1-year-old girl covered in flammable liquid and tried to set the child on fire. One of the suspects, 28-year-old Jamie L. Avery Jr. of Florida, has been charged with attempted murder, arson and attempted arson.
Police identified the child as Saraya Avery. Luce declined to disclose her relationship to Jamie Avery, saying investigators are still trying to sort that out and are talking to family members.
“Sheriff’s investigators have worked tirelessly to determine the facts surrounding this matter,” Luce said.
The second suspect is expected to be charged soon. Luce declined to identify the suspect and relationship to Avery or the child.
“Luckily, the two were unsuccessful,” Luce said of Avery and the other suspect attempting to set the child on fire.
The child was treated at the scene by North Seneca Ambulance personnel and taken to Geneva General Hospital.
Police later learned another child, 3-year-old Gabriel Avery, was in a nearby tractor-trailer. Since the truck was locked, deputies forced entry into the cab and found the boy with an apparent head injury.
Gabriel was taken by ambulance to Geneva General and later taken by LifeNet Air Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Luce also declined to reveal the boy’s relationship with the suspects.
“Sheriff’s investigators can report that both children have been medically treated and will be released from hospital care,” Luce said. “Both children are expected to make full recoveries and are in the custody of the Seneca County Division of Human Services.”
Luce noted that Jamie Avery, a tractor-trailer driver, has ties to the Syracuse area.
Luce said a suspicious device was found in the men’s bathroom while deputies and other police were checking the building. The building was evacuated and the Monroe County Bomb Squad called in, as were K-9s from the Ontario and Wayne county sheriff’s offices.
The building was declared safe several hours later. Luce said the suspicious device was determined to be a makeshift replica and not incendiary in nature, but he and District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz would not detail what kind of device it was.
“As evidence, we are not releasing that at this point,” Sinkiewicz said.
Avery was arraigned at the county jail and remanded on $100,000 bail or $250,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Friday in Tyre Town Court.
The second suspect remains in custody.
State troopers also responded to the scene, as did Seneca Falls and Waterloo police officers. Firefighters from Clyde, Junius, Seneca Falls and Waterloo also went to the scene.
“The building suffered minimal damage from the event,” Luce said, adding that his investigators are working with the DA’s office and Seneca County Child Protective Services as the investigation continues.
Sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson, the lead investigator on the case, also described the scene as chaotic. Officers were on the scene for nearly six hours.
“This was a tough case for many of the officers involved, especially those with children,” he said. “We have also talked to Love’s employees and will continue talking to them.”
“Our officers have been working on this case since yesterday and well into the night,” Undersheriff John Cleere added. “We still have a lot of work to do.”