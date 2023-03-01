CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione said police officers showed “tremendous restraint” before fatally shooting an armed man late Tuesday night.
Cirencione detailed the circumstances that led to the death of Brandon M. Zurkan, 31, of Warren, Pa., during a media briefing at the sheriff’s office Wednesday.
The series of events began just before 11:30 p.m., when a motorist driving east on Routes 5&20 in East Bloomfield called 911 to say he was following a sedan.
“This caller stated that he heard a firecracker or gunshot come from the vehicle,” Cirencione said.
A sheriff’s deputy in a marked patrol vehicle saw the car near Buffalo Street Extension in the town of Canandaigua. Cirencione said the deputy saw the vehicle cross the center line twice and turned on his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle near West Avenue Extension. Cirencione said the driver, later identified as Zurkan, did not pull over and drove into the city on West Avenue. Cirencione said Zurkan continued driving erratically, going through the front lawn of the Byrne Dairy on West Avenue and onto South Pearl Street.
Zurkan is accused of firing multiple shots from his vehicle as he drove on South Pearl Street.
“We found shell casings in that area,” Cirencione said.
Zurkan drove onto Parrish Street and ran a red light at South Main Street. He allegedly drove through a fence at City Mini Storage and hit a curb, disabling his vehicle.
“By this time, multiple deputies and officers from the Canandaigua Police Department had converged in the area,” Cirencione said. “The suspect exited his vehicle with a handgun and began walking on Green Street, advancing on officers. Officers gave multiple commands, for over eight minutes, for the suspect to stop moving toward them and drop the gun, all of which were ignored. The suspect then raised the gun toward the officers. At this point, two sheriff’s deputies and two city police officers fired at the suspect, striking him.”
Cirencione said officers immediately called for an ambulance and rendered aid. Canandaigua Ambulance arrived less than two minutes later and took over medical care.
Zurkan was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
“To this point, we have not identified any links between the suspect and Ontario County,” Cirencione said.
The sheriff said the investigation remains “very active” by his department and Canandaigua police, with assistance from state police. The state Attorney General’s Office also is investigating.
Cirencione was accompanied at the briefing by sheriff’s Lt. Lee Martin and Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen.
“On behalf of Chief Nielsen and myself, we commend all officers who responded and used tremendous restraint in trying to de-escalate this subject. We are thankful for their safety today,” Cirencione said. “Members of the sheriff’s office and Canandaigua Police Department also send our condolences to the family of Mr. Zurkan during this difficult time.”
“There were a lot of de-escalation efforts to bring this situation to a peaceful end,” Nielsen added. “The (suspect’s) gun was in various positions at times, but he raised his weapon at officers.”
Martin said police also talked to residents who live near the shooting scene and they corroborated police accounts of officers trying to de-escalate the situation for nearly 10 minutes. During the media briefing, a reporter from a Rochester TV station said residents told them the same.
Cirencione said Zurkan has no criminal record in New York. During a search of his car, Cirencione said police found another handgun, ammunition, and a fully loaded magazine.
Cirencione said the two sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting both have about three years on the job. One of the Canandaigua PD officers is a sergeant with nine years of experience and the other is a five-year veteran of the department.
“We are not releasing their names at this time. We will likely provide those names later,” Cirencione said. “They did everything they could to de-escalate this situation. The suspect was a realistic threat to the officers.”
Cirencione said all of the officers will be on administrative leave for at least 30 days before they return to the road.
“They need time to decompress and sort this out. I’m sure they are dealing with a roller-coaster of emotions ... and we will support them during this traumatic time,” he said. “This will likely affect every member of both organizations. Every time they hear a reckless driver complaint or make a traffic stop, they will be thinking about this on the road patrol and it will be in the forefront of their minds.”
“These are competent, professional officers,” Cirencione added.