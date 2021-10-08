STARKEY — While the investigation is ongoing, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Wednesday’s fatal train-pedestrian accident can be attributed to the victim’s poor hearing and his penchant for walking on railroad tracks.
“This accident highlights the dangers of either pedestrian or vehicular trespassing on railroad property,” Spike said Thursday.
Spike identified the victim as Raymond L. Arthurs, 62, of Dundee. He was walking south on the tracks, near Shannon Corners Road, when he was run over by a Norfolk Southern train going in the same direction.
Arthurs was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 26-car train was on its way from Ontario County to Steuben County. Spike said the engineer saw Arthurs walking inside the rails, blew the horn multiple times, and tried to stop.
Police learned later that Arthurs suffered from significantly impaired hearing. Local residents also told police they had seen him on railroad property multiple times before.
Sheriff’s office investigators looked at on-board train data and said excessive train speed was not a factor. Spike estimated the train was going about 20 mph when the engineer saw Arthurs.
The incident prompted a large emergency response, including numerous deputies and investigators from the sheriff’s office. The Dundee Fire Department, Dundee Ambulance, Medic 55, personnel from the county emergency management office, state police, and railroad staff also were on the scene.
“The investigation remains open, pending autopsy and toxicology results,” Spike said. “The Norfolk Southern Railroad is continuing their internal investigation.”