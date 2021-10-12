LYONS — October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is asking residents to observe it by wearing purple.
“Purple is the symbolic color for domestic violence awareness, and historically the battered women’s movement,” Virts said in his monthly column. “We are asking people to wear purple on Oct. 21 to help generate discussion and awareness, and recognize the victims and survivors of domestic violence.”
Virts said domestic violence can take many forms, including physical and verbal abuse. It can also include destroying personal property, denying access to bank accounts and credit cards, spying on someone, or humiliating a person in the presence of others.
Virts urges domestic violence victims to call 911 when it happens. People can also contact the Victims Resource Center in Newark at (315) 331-1171 for advocacy.
Virts will partner with District Attorney Mike Calarco, the county Board of Supervisors and board Chairman Ken Miller to present a proclamation at the Oct. 19 board meeting.
Virts reported the following statistics for August:
• Forty-four males and one female were remanded to the jail. There were 51 transports and 5,337 inmate meals served.
Inmates worked 1,296 hours at the jail including laundry, facility cleaning and food service. The jail boarded one inmate from Cayuga County, two from Ontario County, eight from Seneca County and 20 parole violators
Court security officers cleared 1,602 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons, securing one weapon and 28 contraband items.
• Deputies traveled 110,785 miles on patrol, responding to 56 vehicle crashes that resulted in seven injuries but no fatalities. Officers handled seven missing-person cases, 21 animal complaints, 1,191 miscellaneous complaints, eight major crimes, 343 minor crimes, and six fire investigations.
• Total complaints for the month were 2,189, with deputies issuing 254 traffic tickets and making six DWI arrests. There were 94 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 37 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 54 legal papers and 92 family court orders, and handled five evictions.
• In addition to the six DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made eight DWI arrests in the county.
• Sgt. Joseph Hendler was an instructor at the Seneca County Corrections Academy.
Sgt./Inv. Zachary Aunkst and Sgt./Inv. Andrew Hares attended the Post Blast Investigations School in Montour Falls. Aunskt also attended a fire investigation training there, while Hares also attended a homicide seminar in Albany.
Sgt./Inv. Matthew Carr attended the child passenger safety seat tech conference in Saratoga Springs.
Deputy Thomas Munzert attended the SWAT operator selection course in Jamesville, Onondaga County.
Deputies Thomas Radka, Travis Dunn and Mason Craine attended the instructor development course in Rochester.
Dunn also attended a drug recognition expert recertification course in Canandaigua while Radka attended a physical fitness instructor course in Rochester.
Dive master Brian Pitt assisted the Seneca County sheriff’s office dive team on Seneca Lake.
Deputy/School Resource Officer Robert Mansell attended a sniper observer course in Rush, Monroe County.
Lt. James Miller and Chief Deputy Rob Milby attended the state Sheriffs’ Association jail administrator’s training conference in Saratoga Springs.
Sgt./Inv. Caley Gaziano and Sgt./Inv. Brian Pitt attended a basic photography course in Canandaigua.
Deputy Brain Larkin attended a courtroom training for drug recognition experts in Albany.
• Corrections Officer Lena Wilson marked 15 years of service to the sheriff’s office. Corrections Officer Chad Christler completed 10 years.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources. They can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.