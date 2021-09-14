LYONS — With the start of school comes a yearly reminder from local police — driving safely around those yellow buses.
In his monthly column, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said the area 10 feet around a bus is where children are in the most danger of being hit. He urges drivers to stop far enough from the bus so children have space to enter and exit safely.
“Children walking to or from their bus are usually very comfortable with their surroundings. This makes them more likely to take risks, ignore hazards or fail to look both ways when crossing the street,” Virts said. “Children are unpredictable. Leave for your destination a little earlier to avoid being rushed with the increased traffic and several stops of school buses. Concentrate on your driving and be alert.”
Virts reminded that it is illegal and dangerous to pass a stopped bus when its red lights are flashing.
“You must always stop for flashing red lights, even on divided and multi-lane highways and on school grounds,” he said. “Also, you must stop whether you are approaching the school bus from the front or overtaking it from the rear.”
The first-time fine for illegally passing a stopped school bus ranges from $250 to $400, with five points on your driver’s license. It also is punishable by up to 30 days in jail.
Virts reports the following statistics for July:
• Thirty-seven males and six females were remanded to the jail. There were 51 transports and 5,306 inmate meals served.
Inmates worked 1,136 hours at the jail including laundry, facility cleaning and food service. The jail boarded one inmate from Cayuga County and two from Ontario County, and secured 16 parole violators and three inmates ready for transfer to state prison.
Court security officers cleared 1,338 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons, securing 17 weapons and 20 contraband items.
• Deputies traveled 107,562 miles on patrol, responding to 88 motor-vehicle crashes that resulted in 29 injuries and one fatality. Officers handled three missing-person cases, 30 animal complaints, 1,295 miscellaneous complaints, 10 major crimes, 357 minor crimes, and nine fire investigations.
• Total complaints for the month were 2,371, with deputies issuing 236 traffic tickets and making six DWI arrests. There were 111 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 24 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 67 legal papers and 65 family court orders, and handled three evictions.
• In addition to the six DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made six DWI arrests in the county. The Newark Police Department made one DWI arrest.
• Deputies Kevin Vaughn, Christina Denniston and Tim Newcombe attended child passenger safety certification training in Cheektowaga, Erie County.
• Sgt. Inv. Zachary Aunkst attended an active shooter threat instructor training program in New Mexico.
• Attending the New York Tactical Officers Association SWAT tactical training in Verona, Oneida County were Chief Deputy Rob Milby, Lt. Matt Ryndock, Lt. Tammy Ryndock, Lt. Matt Hilkert, Sgt. Inv. Zachary Aunskt, Sgt. Joe Roeland, Sgt. Chris VerStraete, and Deputies Robert Harkins and Nicholas Yates.
Attending the New York State Juvenile Officers Association annual conference in Lake George were Sgt. Larry Lindner, Deputy Heather Laws and deputies/school resource officers Rachel Connor, Christina Denniston, Kyle DiNardo, Travis Dunn, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Lacey Hendershot, Justin Klinkman, Robert Mansell, Brian Steinruck, Brian Wilbert, and Kevin Vaughn.
• Sgt. Joseph Hendler was an instructor at the Seneca County corrections academy.
• Dr. Peter Crane, a physician at the county jail, completed 10 years of service.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources. They can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.