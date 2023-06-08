WATERLOO — Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said a local man was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop when his vehicle hit a tree, killing himself and a passenger.
In a press release, Luce said the incident on Burgess Road in the town of Waterloo happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday. It started when a Waterloo police sergeant, who was not named, tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the village.
Luce said the driver of the vehicle, Antonio M. Herbert, 27, of Waterloo, sped away on Burgess Road at a high rate of speed with his headlights off. The vehicle later went off the road and hit a tree.
Herbert and a passenger, Egypt G. Harris, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene by a county coroner. Luce said Harris is formerly of Romulus.
Luce said Herbert and Harris were the only people in the vehicle.
State police, Waterloo and Border City firefighters, and North Seneca Ambulance also responded to the scene. Luce said the vehicle was demolished and towed from the scene.
Luce said sheriff’s office investigators are working closely with the Waterloo Police Department, Monroe County medical examiner’s office, and state Attorney General’s office. He added that a section of state law requires that the Office of Special Investigations from the Attorney General’s office investigates any death associated with law enforcement.