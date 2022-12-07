HOPEWELL — Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero said the driver was not at fault in a fatal accident Tuesday that involved a pedestrian.
Sheriff’s deputies and numerous first responders went to Routes 5&20 just before 1 p.m. after the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Patty’s Lodge.
Kaycynthielle John, 33, was crossing the highway when she was hit by a vehicle driven by Erik Dillon, 21, of Clifton Springs.
Povero said Dillon, who was not hurt and stayed at the scene, was not impaired or distracted.
“No tickets were issued,” Povero said.
John was taken by ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, where she was pronounced dead. Povero said it’s his understanding she was living at the motel.
Canandaigua Ambulance, Finger Lakes Ambulance, the Hopewell Fire Department, Canandaigua police, and state police also responded, as did Jeff Harloff, the county’s director of emergency management, and Deb Trickey, the county’s emergency medical services coordinator.
A portion of the highway was closed for about two hours while responders worked the scene, along with accident reconstruction efforts.
Povero said the accident continues to be investigated.