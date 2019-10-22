PULTENEY — The driver and lone survivor in a crash that killed four people in this Steuben County town has been charged with vehicular homicide.
Dustin Drake, 30, of Prattsburgh, was charged Sunday by the Steuben County sheriff’s office with felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated. The charges were announced Monday in a press conference by Sheriff Jim Allard and District Attorney Brooks Baker.
The charges stem from an Oct. 12 accident on County Route 76. Allard said it happened about 1:15 a.m. when the vehicle Drake was driving went off the road and hit a tree.
Korbie Higgins, 28, of Bath; Coy Miner, 26, of Hammondsport; Adam Bellamy, 29, of Ohio and Pulteney; and Nicole Wise, 25, of Prattsburgh, were pronounced dead at the scene. Allard said they were not wearing seat belts.
Drake, who was wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was treated and released.
Allard said alcohol and excessive speed were the main causes of the crash, which happened several miles from the Yates County border. The DWI charge against Drake is a felony because he was convicted of that offense in the last 10 years.
Drake was arraigned at the Steuben County Jail and released on his own recognizance.