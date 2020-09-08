LYONS — With students heading back to school for the first time since March, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is using the opportunity to remind drivers to be careful around buses.
Virts said the area 10 feet around a bus is where children are most vulnerable.
“Children walking to or from their bus are usually very comfortable with their surroundings. This makes them more likely to take risks, ignore hazards or fail to look both ways when crossing the street,” he said. “Children are unpredictable. Leave for your destination a little earlier to avoid being rushed with the increased traffic and several stops of school buses. Concentrate on your driving and be alert.”
Virts added that it is illegal, and very dangerous, to pass a stopped school bus with red lights flashing. That also applies to divided and multi-lane highways, and on school grounds, for vehicles approaching a bus from the front or rear.
The first-time fine for illegally passing a stopped school bus with lights flashing is $250 to $400, and five points on your license. The sentence could include up to 30 days in jail.
Virts is also reporting the following in his monthly column:
• Nine new Wayne County deputies recently graduated from the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy. They are Dean Barnes, Michael Gonsenhauser, Richard LaMark III, Hannah Peterson, John Phillips III, Anthony Skerrett, Emilie Soliday, Mark Warters, and Seth Welch.
The deputies will be partnered with a field training officer for the next three months before they can work on their own. Virts credited the work of the academy’s director — former state police captain and Newark police chief Dave Christler — and academy instructors, noting the academy is a collaboration of sheriffs and police chiefs in Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties.
• Seventeen males and one female were remanded to the county jail in July. There were 22 inmate transports and 2,987 meals served.
Inmates worked 1,329 hours of labor at the jail, including laundry, facility cleaning and food service. The jail boarded one inmate from Cayuga County, secured one parole violator and three inmates ready for transfer to state prisons.
Court security officers cleared 1,602 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons through the magnetometer, securing 33 contraband items similar to TSA airport security.
• Deputies traveled 112,196 miles on patrol during July, responding to 69 motor-vehicle crashes resulting in 13 injuries but no fatalities. Officers also handled two missing persons cases, 21 animal complaints, 1,821 miscellaneous complaints, 8 major crimes, 454 minor crimes and 7 fire investigations.
Total complaints for the month were 3,039, with deputies issuing 396 traffic tickets and making 7 DWI arrests. There were 150 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 29 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 41 legal papers and 88 family court orders, received more than $125,000 and paid out more than $123,000 to creditors.
• In addition to the seven DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made 14 DWI arrests in the county.
• Corrections Officer Scott McLouth completed 30 years of service with the sheriff’s office. Corrections Officer Matthew Santell marked five years with the office, as did Deputy Thomas Munzert and Deputy Felicia Stevens.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources.
• Virts said people can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Virts said the sheriff’s office and county government are working to comply with Governor’s Executive Order 203, the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, through community engagement, planning, listening and learning, and with public comments.
The sheriff said he will be releasing information each week on those efforts through social media and the agency website.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.