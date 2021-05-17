CANANDAIGUA — More than 800 pounds of unwanted or expired medication was collected during an April 24 event at Wegmans.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said his agency, the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Ontario County and the Canandaigua Police Department took part in the event, one of many done nationwide that day. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rochester office will dispose of the medication.
“More than 270 cars went through the drive-thru event,” Henderson said, noting that future county deputies now going through the police academy took part in the event.
Henderson reports the following sheriff’s office statistics for April:
• The 911 Center processed 14,943 “events,” including 4,899 for the sheriff’s office. There were 1,256 calls for emergency medical services, 348 calls for fire departments, 1,098 events for the Geneva Police Department, and 1,445 for the Canandaigua PD.
There were two calls for drug overdoses, but no deaths. Deputies used Narcan twice to revive overdose victims.
• There were 292 motor vehicle accidents during the month, 45 resulting in injury. There were 87 property damage-only crashes, 58 car-deer collisions, five vehicles in ditches, 10 rollover crashes, and 15 hit-and-runs.
Deputies arrested 11 people for driving while intoxicated.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported nine calls for service that included drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 295 calls, making four arrests.
• The civil division attempted service on 230 papers and served 168, including 19 family court papers and 36 subpoenas. There were no evictions. The civil office received 38 warrants during the month and closed out 27 warrants.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications, with 181 investigations completed so far this year.
• Deputies issued 485 traffic tickets, with special traffic patrols worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, South Bristol, and Victor. Deputies issued 31 tickets in Canandaigua, 25 in Farmington, two in Geneva, six in South Bristol, and 16 in Victor.
• There were 88 people committed to the jail, including 66 males. Thirty people were held for arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made one arrest during the month on felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal tampering.
• Deputies verified 20 addresses for people listed on the state Sex Offender Registry. There were 37 address changes, five vehicle information updates/registrations, nine employer updates, seven internet/email updates, and four phone number changes.