LYONS — Wayne County police agencies collected hundreds of pounds of medication as part of last weekend’s nationwide pharmaceutical drug collection event.
In his monthly column, Sheriff Barry Virts said his deputies, state police and municipal police officers in the county collected 1,447 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted drugs at eight locations. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rochester office will dispose of the medication.
“Thank you to all the law enforcement agencies for their participation and Chief Deputy Robert Milby for organizing and supervising this service,” Virts said.
Virts noted that May 2-8 is national Corrections Officer Week and May 9-15 is national Police Officer Week.
“If you know or see a corrections officer or police officer, thank them for their devoted service to public safety to make your communities safer,” Virts said.
Virts said the sheriff’s office marine patrol will start its seasonal schedule in May. The patrol will be staffed on or about May 15, with extended patrol hours from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
Virts reports the following sheriff’s office statistics for March:
• Forty-three males and nine females were remanded to the county jail. There were 40 inmate transports and 6,122 meals served.
Inmates worked 1,124 hours of labor at the jail, including laundry, facility cleaning, and food service. The jail boarded two inmates from Cayuga County and one from Ontario County, and secured 10 parole violators and 10 inmates for transfer to state prison.
Court security officers cleared 1,463 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons, securing 22 weapons and eight contraband items.
• Deputies traveled 121,566 miles on patrol, responding to 96 motor vehicle crashes resulting in 13 injuries but no fatalities. Officers also handled one missing-person case, 25 animal complaints, 1,440 miscellaneous complaints, three major crimes, 343 minor crimes, and four fire investigations.
• Total complaints for the month were 2,525, with deputies issuing 399 traffic tickets and making 11 DWI arrests. There were 140 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 19 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 52 legal papers and 85 family court orders.
• In addition to the 11 DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made nine DWI arrests in the county. The Newark Police Department made one DWI arrest.
• Sheriff’s office Sgt. Joseph Hendler was an instructor for defensive tactics and reality-based training at the corrections officer academy at the Seneca County Correctional Facility. He also taught reality-based training in Ontario County.
Deputies Brandon Burnett, Caley Gaziano and Anthony Senecal attended a SWAT operator course in Rochester. Virts attended the New York State Sheriffs’ Association spring conference in Albany.
• Deputy Alan Graham marked 30 years with the sheriff’s office.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources. They can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.