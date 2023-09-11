CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County sheriff’s investigators made an arrest last month in an alleged elder abuse scam.
In his monthly report for August, Sheriff David Cirencione said an elderly, disabled woman in Phelps was victimized by a person living with her under the guise of helping her.
“It was determined that this individual was stealing property and money from the victim, as well as charging several thousand dollars to her credit cards,” Cirencione said.
Dylan M. Smith, 28, of Canandaigua, was charged with a felony count of grand larceny. Cirencione said more charges are possible.
Also in his report, Cirencione said four inmates at the county jail graduated from the jail’s therapy program. The goal is to address personal problems, encourage change, and reduce crime recidivism.
“Graduates of the program participate in seven weeks of anger management, substance abuse prevention, and individual and family counseling,” he said.
Six new county deputies graduated last month from the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy and have started their field training.
“They will spend the next 12 weeks riding with and learning from their training officers,” Cirencione said.
Cirencione also reported the following sheriff’s office statistics for August:
• The 911 Center processed 14,941 “events,” including 13,047 police calls. There were 1,513 calls for emergency medical services and 381 fire calls. Deputies and investigators made 121 arrests.
• Deputies responded to five calls for reported drug overdoses. They used Narcan to revive one person.
• Deputies responded to 163 motor-vehicle crashes in the county during the month, 20 resulting in injury but no fatalities. Deputies responded to 105 property damage-only crashes and 38 car-deer collisions.
• Sheriff’s deputies made 529 traffic stops in August and responded to 41 mental health calls. Seven people were charged with driving while intoxicated.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit had 27 calls last month including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies processed 30 pistol permit applications during the month.
• There were 90 males and 23 females admitted to the county jail in August, with an average daily inmate population of 82. Another 43 people were held at the jail for arraignment and 25 were released on their own recognizance.