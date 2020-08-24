TORREY — While the investigation is still in the early stages, it appears a person intentionally drove a vehicle over the Keuka Lake Outlet gorge off Route 14 Sunday morning, resulting in a fiery death.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said the incident in Torrey, near the village of Dresden, happened shortly before 10 a.m. At the time, deputies were investigating a missing person report from Jerusalem that came in just minutes before the crash.
Spike said the incidents may be related, and the preliminary investigation reveals the driver of the northbound vehicle appears to have deliberately gone at a high speed off the east side embankment next to the bridge, and went airborne over the outlet stream.
The vehicle hit a large tree and burst into flames. Members of the Dresden Fire Department — which is near the site — responded to the bridge and saw the fire below, sending water approximately 100 feet below to begin putting it out.
Other firefighters and first responders got to the vehicle, which Spike identified as a Jeep SUV, near the outlet trail with an ATV and doused the flames. The vehicle was destroyed by fire, including any identification and license plates.
Spike said a single, burned body was found next to the vehicle. The person had not been identified as of Sunday afternoon.
County Coroner Ron Dailey pronounced the person dead at the scene. The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office for identification and an autopsy.
The bridge was closed to traffic for more than four hours before it was reopened about 2:30 p.m. During the closure, numerous vehicles heading in both directions were detoured through the village of Dresden.
Several area residents who heard about the incident went to view the scene near Mr. Twistee’s, which is at the intersection of Routes 14 and 54. Some of those residents, who declined to be identified, said they had never heard of a vehicle ever going off the bridge or over the gorge.
Spike said the investigation continues.
“As many people were walking or visiting the outlet trail at the time, anyone with photos of the incident or of the fire are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (315) 536-4438 or email sheriff@yatescounty.org,” he said. “Their pictures may be helpful to this investigation.”
Spike added that this is the third Sunday in a row that his deputies and dispatchers have had to deal with a major incident in the county, including the recent mass-casualty incident involving a motor vehicle and horse-drawn buggy.