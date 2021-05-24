PENN YAN — With national Safe Boating Week starting yesterday and running through May 29, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike reminds boaters to brush up on their safety skills and navigation practices for the season.
“This week kicks off the safe boating campaign as an awareness effort, to encourage boaters that enjoy our New York state waterways to be responsible,” Spike said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office marine patrol, which begins in earnest on Memorial Day weekend, covers parts of Keuka, Canandaigua and Seneca lakes. Spike said the patrol will now respond to emergencies if needed.
The patrol offers these reminders:
• Brush up on boating skills and legal operations with an online or classroom course.
• Make sure your boat has all the essential safety gear.
• U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets (personal flotation devices) save lives when worn.
• Boating under the influence of alcohol and/or impaired by drugs is illegal and dangerous.
• Reckless operation, or boating at excessive speeds close to shore, is illegal.
• Be aware of safety or marker buoys.
• Do not overload your boat with people or equipment.
• Remove plant matter (invasive species) before launch.
• Be aware of the latest weather forecasts before heading out.
• Always maintain a proper lookout and be aware of other recreational users on the water while boating.
• Safety is always your first priority.