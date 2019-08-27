ROMULUS — They were used during last year’s devastating floods in Ovid. They provide aerial views of major accident scenes. And, they even scared an escaped criminal out of a cornfield.
In the 2018 annual report for the Seneca County sheriff’s office, Sheriff Tim Luce said starting the department’s drone program was one of the highlights of the year.
“This program has become a huge success,” Luce said. “The drone unit has responded to major incidents and gatherings throughout Seneca County and continues to be an asset to public safety.”
Luce said the program, overseen by Deputy Frank Eldredge, has three drones. The newest has two cameras, a regular one and a “flare” lens that can be used at night to find heat signatures in case someone goes missing.
Another drone has the potential to carry items up to 50 pounds.
“If we needed it, we could drop a life preserver to someone in distress in the lake or a rope if someone fell down a ravine,” Luce said.
Last October, deputies used a drone when a parole absconder slipped out of handcuffs at the county law enforcement center and escaped into a nearby cornfield. Luce said the drone spotted the man, who ran out of the field and was caught by deputies.
“We also use it when executing search warrants, in case someone runs out of the house,” Luce said. “Drones makes it so much easier to comprehend the scene.”
Luce said 2018 was a year of challenge and change for the sheriff’s office, including the ongoing opioid epidemic, dealing with the “Raise the Age” legislation, starting centralized arraignments at the jail, and the mental health crisis.
The sheriff’s office responded to 14,537 calls for service last year and made 747 arrests. Luce pointed to the following highlights:
• Generating nearly $450,000 by boarding federal and out-of-county inmates at the jail.
• Earning accreditation in the law enforcement, corrections, civil, and court security divisions.
• Training a new Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer and starting the first D.A.R.E. program at the Hillside Children’s Center.
• Installing a TV antenna system at the jail to eliminate cable bills.
• Training and equipment to protect officers from deadly narcotic drug exposure, namely fentanyl.
• Helping Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes establish a safe dwelling in the county for domestic violence victims.
The annual report is dedicated to Safe Harbors and the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes. Both organizations have offices in Seneca County.
“We are really excited about Safe Harbors getting a safe dwelling,” Luce said. “This is going to be huge, not only for our county but for the counties around us who do not have dwellings.”
The annual report also has sections on the administration staff, road patrol, K-9 unit, criminal investigations division, family services unit, narcotics unit, and corrections.