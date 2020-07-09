HOPEWELL — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson knew the Independence Day weekend would be a busy one.
The numbers proved him right.
During a 48-hour period from late Friday night to late Sunday night, sheriff’s deputies responded to 687 of 839 “events” in the county. The rest were handled primarily by state police, Geneva police and Canandaigua police.
“You had a long weekend. People were anxious to get out of everything COVID. You had some warm evenings. There was even a full moon,” Henderson said. “It was an extremely busy weekend, but manageable.”
Deputies responded to 78 fireworks complaints during the long weekend. More than 50 came Saturday, the Fourth of July, and some resulted in charges.
“When people call with a fireworks complaint, we have to address it if we can,” Henderson said. “I put a link on social media before the Fourth of July saying if we find you and you are violating the law, we will cite you.”
Deputies made 140 traffic stops during the weekend, issuing 74 tickets and charging six people for driving while intoxicated. They made 18 arrests total, six on felony charges.
The sheriff’s marine patrol, which has boats on Canandaigua and Honeoye lakes, responded to 31 incidents and stopped 14 boats, issuing eight citations. One person was charged with boating while intoxicated.
Henderson said despite the call volume for the sheriff’s office jurisdiction, deputies were able to assist local police departments, including numerous calls in Canandaigua on Saturday and Geneva’s standoff that started Sunday night and ended late Monday morning.
Henderson commended his deputies, 911 dispatchers and corrections officers for their work.
“Everybody on all shifts, details, special assignments and specialty units contributed to the enforcement success over the weekend,” he said. “They definitely earned their keep.”