ROMULUS — On the heels of last week’s announcement by Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce that he won’t seek reelection next year, a member of his command staff will be running for the position.
Lt. Tim Thompson, who heads up the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division, declared his candidacy Monday morning in an email to the Times. He has been with the department since 1999.
“This decision did not come lightly, but I believe timing is very important for the agency and the individual,” Thompson said. “With the announcement from Sheriff Luce and Undersheriff (John) Cleere on Friday in regards to them not seeking reelection, I feel that is important for a strong leader to step up and try to fill their shoes for the residents of Seneca County and the employees of the sheriff’s office.”
Thompson, a 1998 Waterloo High School graduate, joined the sheriff’s office as a dispatcher and was later promoted to deputy, sergeant and criminal investigator before his current assignment. He oversees all major cases in the sheriff’s office, narcotics and the family services unit, which focuses on child abuse and domestic violence.
“Given my experience and respect throughout the sheriff’s office and the law enforcement community, I feel that it would be a seamless transition to move to the office of sheriff,” he said. “Employees need an experienced leader that can provide continuity and consistency.”
While working at the sheriff’s office, Thompson earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Finger Lakes Community College and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from SUNY Empire State College. He expects to graduate next year.
Thompson said law enforcement has changed dramatically over the last several years with the implementation of the SAFE Act, bail reform, Raise the Age legislation, discovery changes, and the upcoming state gun laws.
“It is my opinion that a police agency needs a leader that not only understands these dramatic changes, but also has applied them in the field as a police officer and police supervisor,” he said. “I have worked closely with Sheriff Luce and Undersheriff Cleere on these issues as part of the sheriff’s office command staff and possess a strong understanding of them and how they affect policing.”
Thompson, a lifelong county resident, lives in Fayette with his wife, Danielle, and their two daughters, Abbie and Megan.
Luce was first elected sheriff in 2015 and reelected in 2019. His current four-year term expires at the end of 2023.