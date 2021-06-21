LYONS — Since last year, when Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts announced he would not seek another term, there has been plenty of talk in the county about his possible successor.
The two men who want to be the county’s next “top cop” will be on the ballot Tuesday in a Republican primary. No matter the outcome, there will be a rematch in November.
In an email to the Times, Macedon Police Department Sgt. Steve MacNeal believes he is the better candidate for two main reasons. He will be the Democratic line in November after getting the party endorsement.
“I work in our community every day. I relate to the people who live and work here. I recognize what their needs are as well as the needs of the men and women who wear a uniform and work in our community every day,” he said. “I have listened to our resident’s fears and concerns and worked tirelessly to address them. I raise my children in this community and have some of the very same fears and concerns. I am this community.”
MacNeal began his career as a Wayne County deputy in 1998 and transferred to the Irondequoit Police Department in 2002. He joined the Macedon PD in 2014.
“Secondly, I have had the opportunity to work at three great agencies. This has allowed me to have different experiences and learn different methods of police work. My experiences have given me the vision necessary to address the mental health concerns of our community as well as the opioid crisis,” he added. “My vision includes a plan to train and retain deputies here in Wayne County. My vision is necessary to move away from the status quo and move the Wayne County sheriff’s office into the future.”
MacNeal’s opponent will be sheriff’s office Lt. Rob Milby, a 26-year veteran of the department. He has the backing of the Republican and Conservative committees, and depending on the primary outcome will at least be on the Conservative ballot in November.
Milby did not respond to an email from the Times seeking comment on the primary. He began his career as a deputy sheriff and later became a field training officer, sergeant, narcotics task force supervisor, road patrol lieutenant, criminal investigations lieutenant, and more recently administrative chief deputy.
Virts was first elected sheriff in 2009 and re-elected in 2013 and 2017. He announced last year he would not seek another four-year term.