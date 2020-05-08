FARMINGTON — The two people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday on Route 96 are Farmington residents.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson identified the victims Thursday as Chris E. Wickum, 62, and his mother, Shirley A. Skipper, 83.
Henderson said Wickum was driving west on the highway just after 11 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a dump truck going east. The crash happened near the Farmington/Manchester line.
Henderson said the car ended up underneath the truck and caught fire. Deputies and other responders who arrived at the scene quickly could not put out the fire with extinguishers.
Firefighters from Manchester, Shortsville and Farmington put out the blaze using water and foam. Wickum and Skipper were pronounced dead at the scene by a county coroner, and their bodies were taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office for identification.
The truck also caught fire, but the driver, Devon Ali of Lyons, was able to get out of the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Clifton Springs Hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.
Henderson said the investigation continues.