CANANDAIGUA — Although a planned press conference Monday was canceled, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has identified the two people stabbed — one fatally — in the town of Canandaigua.
In a press release, Henderson said Julianne “Julie” Baker, 58, of Fairport, was killed Thursday morning. William Fricke, 67, also of Fairport, was charged Saturday by the sheriff’s office with second-degree murder. He was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail and remanded without bail.
Henderson referred questions about their relationship to District Attorney Jim Ritts. Ritts said by phone Monday that Baker was Fricke’s ex-girlfriend.
Dennis Gruttadaro, 62, of Rochester, was injured during the altercation on West Lake Road. Ritts said Gruttadaro, who owns the home where the stabbing took place, suffered life-threatening injuries.
According to Ritts, Gruttadaro remained in stable condition Monday at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Ritts declined to discuss the relationship between Baker and Gruttadaro. “I am not going to speculate on that,” the DA said.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday in Canandaigua Town Court. Ritts said the hearing could be canceled and the case presented to a county grand jury, potentially leading to other charges against Fricke.
Henderson said the incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Gruttadaro identified Fricke as the suspect.
The sheriff said Fricke drove away from the scene, and his vehicle was found about an hour later in a ditch on Route 31F in the Wayne County town of Macedon, near the Monroe County border. Fricke was not in the vehicle.
Authorities learned later Fricke was at a home in Irondequoit, Monroe County. He was taken into custody early Friday morning by Monroe County sheriff’s office deputies and Irondequoit police.
Henderson said Fricke was taken to Strong with injuries that were not related to his arrest. The sheriff would not say if Fricke’s injuries were the result of a car accident or the altercation at Gruttadaro’s home.
The investigation also involved state police, the sheriff’s offices in Wayne and Monroe counties, Macedon police, and Irondequoit police.
Henderson said a Wayne County sheriff’s office K-9 unit was used at the scene of the abandoned vehicle in Macedon, as well as a state police helicopter. Neither he nor Ritts would speculate on how Fricke got from Macedon to Irondequoit, a distance of roughly 20 miles.