TORREY — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike on Monday identified the person killed Sunday when his vehicle crashed in the Keuka Lake Outlet gorge.
Spike said James S. Hayes, 37, of Route 54A, Jerusalem, was identified by the Monroe County Medical Examiner via forensic means.
The incident happened just before 10 a.m., not long after deputies began investigating a missing person report for Hayes. Spike said Hayes appears to have deliberately driven at a high speed off the embankment near the Route 14 bridge over the outlet.
The vehicle hit a large tree and burst into flames. Members of the Dresden Fire Department responded to the bridge surface, saw the fire below, and began sending water approximately 100 feet below to start putting it out.
Other firefighters and first responders got to the vehicle near the outlet trail with an ATV and doused the flames. The vehicle was destroyed by the fire.
Spike said a single, burned body was found next to the vehicle. It was taken to Monroe County.
The bridge was closed to traffic for more than four hours before it was reopened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Spike said the cause of the incident remains under investigation.