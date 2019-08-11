HOPEWELL — Following the recent mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson is promoting the “See Something — Say Something” campaign, which encourages people to contact police if they see something suspicious.
“In the wake of recent events that have occurred across the country, it is imperative that people have the confidence to report information that could help prevent a tragedy,” Henderson said. “The ‘See Something — Say Something’ campaign is not something new. Domestic terrorism continues to occur and law enforcement needs the help of the community to help prevent further acts.”
Across the country, people in communities share everyday moments with neighbors, family, co-workers, and friends. That includes simply going to work or school, the grocery store or gas station.
“It’s easy to overlook these routine moments, but as you’re going about your day, if you see something that doesn’t seem quite right, say something,” Henderson said. “By being alert and reporting suspicious activity to your local law enforcement, you can protect your family, neighbors, and community.”
People who see something suspicious are encouraged to call or text 911, call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at (585) 394-4560, or go to the sheriff’s office crime tip link at ontariosheriff.org.
Police said people can be a good witness by doing the following:
• Reporting who or what you saw.
• When you saw it.
• Where it occurred.
• Why it’s suspicious.
“People are encouraged to contact law enforcement if they have any knowledge, concern or see something that should be reported, that could potentially lead to stopping someone who wants to inflict harm on others,” Henderson said.
Information necessary to report suspicious activity is also on the sheriff’s office social media pages, including Facebook and Twitter.
