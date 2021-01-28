LYONS — With the coldest weather of the season expected Thursday through Sunday, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said people need to have adequate shelter for their pets.
“Make sure your pets have a warm place with plenty of food and water during cold weather,” Virts said.
The Humane Society of the United States offers the following advice:
• Keep your pets inside with you and your family. Under no circumstances should pet cats be left outdoors, even if they roam outside during other seasons.
Dogs are happiest when taken out frequently for walks and exercise, but kept them inside the rest of the time. Don’t leave pets outdoors when the temperature drops.
• No matter what the temperature is, windchill can threaten a pet’s life. Exposed skin on noses, ears and paw pads are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia during extreme cold snaps.
Rock salt and other chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate the pads of your pet’s feet. Wipe all paws with a damp towel before your pet licks them and irritates their mouth.
• Antifreeze is a deadly poison, but it has a sweet taste that may attract animals. Wipe up any antifreeze spills immediately. Coolants and antifreeze made with propylene glycol are less toxic to pets and wildlife.
• If there are outdoor cats — either owned pets or community cats — in your area, remember that they need protection from the elements as well as food and water. It’s easy to give them a hand.
You can make your own cat shelter quickly and easily with a plastic tub.
• Cars can be hazardous to small animals — warm engines in parked cars attract cats and small wildlife that may crawl up under the hood. To avoid injuring any hidden animals, bang on your car’s hood to scare them away before starting your engine.
• For horses, make sure they have access to a barn or three-sided run-in so they can escape the wind and cold. While not all horses need to be blanketed, blankets will help keep them warm and dry, especially if there is any rain or snow.
Give horses access to unfrozen water at all times. People can use heated buckets of water or heaters/deicers to make sure water doesn’t freeze.
Also, be sure to feed your horses more forage — unlimited amounts, if possible — during extreme cold. This will help your horse create heat and regulate their body temperatures.
• If you see a pet left out in the cold, politely let the owner know you’re concerned. Some people genuinely don’t know the risk that cold weather poses to their pets or livestock and will be quick to correct any problems you address.
If the person responds poorly or continues to neglect their animals, contact your local animal control office or police agency.
Virts also reports the following December statistics for the sheriff’s office:
• Twenty-seven males and four females were remanded to the county jail. There were 48 inmate transports and 5,126 meals served.
Inmates worked 1,348 hours of labor at the jail, including laundry, facility cleaning, and food service. The jail boarded two inmates from Cayuga County, one from Seneca County, secured nine parole violators, and one inmate for transfer to state prison.
Court security officers cleared 673 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons through the magnetometer, securing five weapons.
• Deputies traveled 108,582 miles on patrol, responding to 120 motor-vehicle crashes resulting in 10 injuries and one fatality. Officers also handled one missing person case, 18 animal complaints, 1,609 miscellaneous complaints, three major crimes, 287 minor crimes and six fire investigations.
• Total complaints for the month were 2,692, with deputies issuing 357 traffic tickets and making five DWI arrests. There were 90 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 23 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 38 legal papers and 69 family court orders.
• In addition to the five DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made 11 DWI arrests in the county. The Newark Police Department made one DWI arrest.
• Sheriff’s office Sgt. Fred Crane marked 35 years with the agency. Deputy Rachel Connor completed 15 years of service while deputies Justin Lucia, Travis Dunn and Brian Wilbert marked 10 years.