PHELPS — The Ontario County sheriff's office believes the man found dead near Hayes Road late Tuesday night was shot there.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson relayed that information to the media at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, but offered few other new details, including the man's identity.
There was no identification found with the body.
Henderson and sheriff's office investigators are asking anyone who was in the area around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, and might have seen something suspicious, to call the sheriff's office at (585) 396-4638.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.