PENN YAN — A sure sign of spring: More farm machinery on local roads.
“Farmers are considered essential workers during this state of emergency pandemic, and that means farm-related tractors and agriculture equipment require essential travel to fields and farms to grow crops for food we all depend on,” Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said. “We urge motorists to use caution, slow down as they encounter farm tractors and agriculture equipment on our roadways.”
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there are approximately 15,000 accidents involving farm vehicles each year, and 55 percent of highway deaths happen on rural roads.
Spike said farmers generally pull over, when it’s safe to do so, to let cars pass. Most farm machinery travels less than 25 mph and has an orange triangle to identify it as a slow-moving vehicle, or SMV.
Eighty percent of all crashes with farm equipment are rear-end collisions due to vehicles going too fast or following too closely. Approaching too fast also applies to a bicycle rider or horse-and-buggy collisions, with Spike noting that buggies also have the SMV triangle.
“When a motorist comes up behind a slow-moving vehicle, they must brake for safety and have patience,” Spike said. “Saving a few moments is not worth the risk of endangering anyone’s life by illegal passing, swerving or approaching at high speeds and being unable to stop. It’s important to know that at 55 mph, the gap between the motorist and the farm tractor at 15 mph is the length of a football field and covered in approximately 5 seconds.”