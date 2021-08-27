GORHAM — With no solid leads as of Thursday afternoon, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson is turning to social media to help find who hit a horse-drawn buggy the previous day and drove away.
“We are hoping that someone who might know who did this will come forward or the person(s) who struck the carriage and horse will do the correct thing and turn themselves in,” Henderson said.
The incident happened about 3:25 p.m. on Route 245, between Baldwin Road and the Rushville village line. The two Gorham residents on the buggy, 53-year-old Annetta Fox and 18-year-old Roseanna Fox, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries there were not considered life threatening.
The truck was described as a dark green Chevrolet with a translucent white water tank in the truck bed. Henderson said the horse — which was hit by the truck — ran off and was found in the area, but later euthanized.
Henderson said people can go to the sheriff’s office Facebook page (facebook.com/ontariosheriff) or call (585) 394-4560 if they have information.
“We continue to look for the vehicle and ask those who use social media to share our post on Facebook and Twitter,” he said.