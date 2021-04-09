LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts will join other county officials in addressing several crime-related issues this month.
At the April 20 county Board of Supervisors meeting, Virts, District Attorney Mike Calarco and board Chairman Ken Miller will offer proclamations recognizing April as sexual assault awareness and prevention month, and child abuse prevention month. April 18-24 is also designated as crime victims’ rights week.
In his monthly column, Virts said the New York State Sheriffs’ Victim Hotline, also known as VINE, is a free, confidential service that notifies people when an offender is released from jail or prison. For more information or to register, call 1-800-846-3469 or go to vinelink.com.
People who want to report child abuse can call the state child abuse hotline at 1-800-342-3720. Calls are anonymous.
Virts added that people who see sexual assault and/or child abuse also can call 911. Victims can contact the Victims Resource Center in Newark at (315) 331-1171 for advocacy.
April also is national distracted driving awareness month. Virts said the sheriff’s office is taking part in the nationwide “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign from April 19-23.
Virts reports the following sheriff’s office statistics for February:
• Thirty-nine males and six females were remanded to the county jail. There were 36 inmate transports and 5,220 meals served.
Inmates worked 1,190 hours of labor at the jail, including laundry, facility cleaning, and food service. The jail boarded two inmates from Cayuga County, one from Ontario County, secured eight parole violators, and eight inmates for transfer to state prison.
Court security officers cleared 967 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons, securing four weapons and two contraband items.
• Deputies traveled 123,226 miles on patrol, responding to 90 motor-vehicle crashes resulting in eight injuries but no fatalities. Officers also handled one missing-person case, 17 animal complaints, 1,417 miscellaneous complaints, two major crimes, 347 minor crimes, and five fire investigations.
• Total complaints for the month were 2,498, with deputies issuing 354 traffic tickets and making 13 DWI arrests. There were 144 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 23 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 44 legal papers and 93 family court orders.
• In addition to the 13 DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made 12 DWI arrests in the county. The Newark and Palmyra police departments made one DWI arrest each.
• Corrections officers Dean Barnes, Daniel Cario, and Francesco Surace attended the Seneca County corrections academy in Romulus. Sgt. Joseph Hendler was a defensive tactics instructor at the academy.
Lt. Joe Croft, Sgt. Joe Roeland and Deputy Nick Yates attended a K9 selection in Pennsylvania.
• Corrections Officer Tina Jackson marked 25 years with the sheriff’s office. Corrections Sgt. Vance Carr marked 20 years and corrections Officer Courtney Brownell 5 years.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources. They can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.