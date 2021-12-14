LYONS — In his final column before he retires, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is discussing a timely and seasonal topic: holiday shopping safety tips.
Virts recommends that if you shop at night, park in a well-lit area and don’t leave packages or valuables in plain sight in your vehicle. Lock them in a trunk if you have one.
When using an automated teller machine, protect your personal identification number by shielding the keypad from anyone standing near you. Do not throw away the receipt near the ATM.
Notify your credit-card company and law enforcement immediately if your card is lost, stolen or misused. Virts said people should be aware of strangers approaching for any reason.
“At this time of year, con artists may try various methods of distracting you with intentions to steal your money and/or packages,” he said. “Donate to recognized charitable organizations, not just anyone soliciting contributions.”
• Yellow Dot card — Virts said a free holiday gift people can get for a loved one is the Yellow Dot kit, which is designed to help emergency responders provide lifesaving medical attention during the first “golden hour” after a crash or home emergency. The kit includes a medical information card, recent photo and a yellow dot decal, which goes on the rear driver’s side window or a home’s front door. The card and photo go in the vehicle glove compartment, or in a clear plastic freezer bag placed in a visible location in your freezer or refrigerator.
To get a Yellow Dot kit, contact the sheriff’s office at (315) 946-5799. People can also order the kit online at nysheriffs.org/yellowdot.
• • •
Virts reports the following October information for his office:
• Forty-nine males and five females were remanded to the county jail. There were 85 inmate transports and 5,857 meals served. Inmates worked 1,253 hours of labor at the jail including laundry, facility cleaning, and food service. The jail boarded 11 inmates from Seneca County, one from Ontario County, one from Cayuga County, and 15 parole violators.
• Court security officers cleared 1,604 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons through the magnetometer, securing 25 weapons and 35 contraband items similar to TSA airport security.
• Deputies traveled 104,802 miles on patrol, responding to 121 motor-vehicle accidents resulting in 14 injuries and two fatalities. Officers handled five missing person cases, 17 animal complaints, 1,009 miscellaneous complaints, eight major crimes, 292 minor crimes and eight fire investigations. Total complaints for the month were 2,009, with deputies issuing 213 traffic tickets and making nine DWI arrests. There were 99 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 32 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 57 legal papers and 99 family court orders, handled three evictions, received more than $127,000 and paid out more than $125,000 to creditors.
• In addition to the nine DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made 14 DWI arrests in the county.
• Lt. James Miller attended the 2021 intelligence officer conference in Cooperstown.
Deputies Mark Warters, Justin Klinkman, Megan King, and Damian Bean attended crisis intervention training in Seneca County. Klinkman also took the basic crisis negotiations course in Oriskany, Oneida County.
Sgt. Vance Carr, Corrections Officer Jodi Hares, Sgt. Brian Pitt, and Deputy Brandon Burnett attended the instructor development school in Ontario County.
Sgt. Zachary Aunskt and Sgt. Kevin Kuntz attended the fire/arson investigation seminar in Canandaigua. Kuntz also took part in a virtual training on cold case investigations and prosecution, and attended a DNA course in Monroe County.
Chief Deputy and sheriff-elect Rob Milby attended the homicide investigators’ conference in San Antonio.
Sgt. Roger LeClair attended the National Computer Forensics Institute’s Mac forensics training course in Hoover, Ala.
• Corrections Officer Shane McGee marked his fifth year of employment in the sheriff’s office.
• Virts said people also can see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.