LYONS — When Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts looks back on 2020, his thoughts drift back to late February, when he was vacationing in Florida.
“I was sitting around the pool and reading the news about this COVID thing, which then was mainly in China and Italy,” he recalled. “I typically still work when I go on vacation, so I contacted my command staff and said, ‘Where are we on the PPE?’ They asked why.”
More than a year later — and after recently releasing his annual report for 2020 — Virts said COVID-19 made for a trying year and a dramatic increase in calls related to disturbances, assaults, domestic violence, and people in mental health distress.
“I am hoping 2021 eases the tension we are all feeling and soon we get back to some normalcy in our lives, personally and professionally,” he said.
The annual report is an early swan song, of sorts, for Virts. After first being elected in 2009, and re-elected in 2013 and 2017, he announced last fall he would not run again when his current four-year term expires at the end of this year.
“My work from the beginning was to be involved in your communities, be transparent with the business of this office and ensure accountability for the actions of the members of this office and myself,” Virts said to residents in a message from the report.
The report covers every aspect of the sheriff’s office, including command staff, budget, road patrol, criminal investigations, corrections, school resource officers, court security, and other divisions. Virts credited Heaven Warnica, an account clerk with the sheriff’s office, as primarily responsible for preparing the report.
During the early days of the COVID pandemic locally, Virts stopped visitation to the county jail, as did other sheriffs. While some counties resumed visitation, Virts decided against it despite some pressure from the state Department of Corrections.
“They visited Oct. 29, and I figured they were going to come after me,” Virts said. “By then, the Monroe County Jail had reopened and had an outbreak ... and the state prisons were infested. Believe me, visitation and programs are very important to the inmates here. I understand that, but to me their health is more important. We are very proud of the fact that no inmate at our jail has had the virus. If that had gotten into our jail facility it becomes an issue for the inmates, it becomes a staffing issue and a morale issue.”
Virts said a major accomplishment last year was the start of crisis intervention team training, a pilot program with the sheriff’s office and Wayne Behavioral Health Network. Police use mobile devices, after responding to a mental health call, to contact a mental health professional remotely at any time of day.
Virts said the program will be expanded to every deputy sheriff this year.
“Going forward, this office is committed to train our entire police service members in CIT training to help guide interactions between our deputies and those living with a mental illness by 2023,” he said.
Virts also touched on Gov. Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities to have police reform plans in place by April 1. The sheriff’s office plan will be made public next week.
“Since the executive order was issued last June, I spent the vast majority of my time preparing the sheriff’s office with additional training above and beyond our traditional annual trainings,” he said.
Virts said he attended Black Lives Matter and Back the Blue rallies last year — although he did so cautiously, due to the virus.
“I am a people guy. I like meeting people and hearing from people — good, bad or indifferent,” he said. “COVID was a whole new twist.”