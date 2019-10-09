ROMULUS — While Brandon Burgess faces charges in Ontario County for an alleged armed robbery last month, his capture after a 30-hour manhunt involved numerous police agencies in several municipalities.
That list included the Seneca County sheriff’s office.
In their “snapshot” for September, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said their deputies and investigators worked closely with Ontario County on the case, and one SCSO deputy, Scott MacCheyne, apprehended Burgess in Seneca Falls.
Luce said Seneca Falls Police Department Officer Jacob DeChick stopped a vehicle Burgess was in, and Burgess took off on foot. DeChick stayed with the vehicle and the driver, who was not identified, and notified other officers that Burgess was on the run.
Numerous responding officers set up a perimeter in the area, and MacCheyne saw Burgess and was involved in a short chase before capturing him.
Burgess is accused of robbing the 7-11 store Thruway exit 42 in Phelps.
“All ended well,” Luce said. “The suspect was caught and no one was hurt.”
Luce and Cleere also noted the following items the sheriff’s office tackled in September:
Sept. 4 — The narcotics unit arrested a suspect for allegedly selling ecstasy and other drugs in Romulus.
Sept. 13 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in the town of Waterloo involving a knife. The suspect was apprehended without injury.
Sept. 17 — After a foot chase, investigators apprehended a parole absconder in the village of Waterloo.
Sept. 27 — An unusual domestic violence incident in the village of Ovid ended with the arrest of someone who used pepper spray on another person.
Sept. 28 — Deputies arrested a person who was allegedly trying to take a young child during a domestic violence incident in the town of Ovid.
Luce added that new state-mandated use of force training was implemented department wide in September. Basic court security officer training was also held for the sheriff’s office and other agencies.
Deputies and investigators responded to 1,024 calls in September, making 71 arrests. The narcotics unit started six new drug cases and made seven arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 32 cases and has recouped more than $145,000 to date.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 62. Nearly $52,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to more than $386,000.
In the civil division, there were 25 summons/complaints/services and 13 income executions. Deputies assisted with eight evictions.