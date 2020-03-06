WATERLOO — A utility employee working at the scene was killed by an alleged drunk driver early this morning on Burgess Road.
The Seneca County sheriff’s office said Jon Lamere, 29, of Caroline Road in Waterloo, was driving north about 12:20 a.m. when he failed to see a utility truck doing work there. Lamere drove into the rear of the utility truck, hitting the worker, Paul J. Kelley, 49, of County Road 132 in Ovid.
Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lamere was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful possession of marijuana, and using a cell phone without a hands-free device.