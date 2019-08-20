PHELPS — The man who was found dead along Route 96 last week had moved to Rochester from Cleveland, Ohio.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson released that information Monday in a media update on the investigation into the shooting death of Jean Carlos-Rentas, 28. His body was found near Hayes Road.
Police now believe Carlos-Rentas was killed about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. His body was seen by a passing motorist about two hours later.
Henderson is asking anyone who has a video camera along the Route 96 corridor, from Route 14 in Phelps to I-490 in Victor, to look at video for the victim’s vehicle or any suspicious activity. He said police are looking for the time frame between 8 p.m. and midnight.
Police are still looking for the victim’s vehicle, a 2007 four-door Acura TSX with New York license plate JGF4990. The vehicle identification number is JH4CL9637C006008.
Anyone who may know where the vehicle is or have information on the case is urged to call the sheriff’s office direct tip hotline at (585) 296-4152.
On Monday, Henderson reiterated his belief that the shooting death is an isolated incident and there is no present danger to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.