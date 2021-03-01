PENN YAN — When it comes to police reform, longtime Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said part of it boils down to something he has been talking about for years.
“I have always said we wear two hats — one as a police officer and the other as a peace officer,” Spike said. “In some situations, we have to find a way to resolve a situation without arresting someone.”
With that in mind, Spike and county Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock recently released a draft version of the sheriff’s office reform and reinvention plan. It is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires a review of more than 12 core components including use of force, standards of conduct, and community relations.
“As a state accredited agency, we meet most of them already,” Spike said, noting his office recently was re-accredited for another five years. “That puts us in good position to address many of the standards and components.”
Spike said his office has focused on three other areas, procedural justice to recognize diversity, implicit bias awareness, and de-escalation. The latter involves crisis intervention training for mental health situations.
He added that his office is now working with the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic. Deputies have apps on their phones for contacting someone in the program when they respond to a mental health crisis.
“We have come a long way in dealing with mental health situations, and we are training for reality-based scenarios. Over the last six months, we have seen a rise in those incidents during the second wave of the COVID pandemic,” he said. “We find that more and more, police officers are being put in situations they are not meant to be in. We have to have a guardian mindset instead of a warrior mindset.”
Spike and Paddock are seeking public comment on the 54-page draft plan before it goes to the Legislature for approval. It has to be sent to the state by April 1.
“We have followed the guidance from the governor’s office in formulating this draft plan,” Paddock said. “Our intent is for the Legislature to discuss and ratify, or adopt a final plan, for a certification resolution sent to the state Division of Budget.”
Spike did a PowerPoint presentation for the county’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council last month, and later did two public presentations. Surveys also were provided to municipalities in the county, the public, to law enforcement, and jail inmates.
Comments on the draft plan can be made to Connie Hayes, Legislature clerk, at chayes@yatescounty.org or (315) 536-5150. People can mail paper surveys by March 11 to Hayes at 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.