LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts has promoted a longtime member of his office to the rank of major.
Virts said David Ambeau will be in charge of the county jail and court security. He is a 24-year veteran of the sheriff’s office jail facility and was previously a corrections officer, sergeant and lieutenant.
Ambeau, 52, lives in Ontario with his wife Monica. They have two adult daughters and three grandchildren.
Virts said Ambeau will be responsible for oversight and accountability of corrections officers, medical staff and service providers at the jail. He will also be in charge of court security officers assigned to the Hall of Justice in Lyons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.