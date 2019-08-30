LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is encouraging people to get what he calls an innovative mobile app to get alerts from his office, including information on sex offenders and inmates.
The app is a free download on iPhones and Androids. Virts said it will help citizens get current alerts and news from his office, as well as other resources.
“Please download and share the new Wayne County Sheriff’s Office mobile app,” Virts said in a press release. “Today, nearly 80 percent of persons across the U.S. and in Wayne County own smartphones, so our new app is an innovative way for us to keep our citizens informed and allow them to partner with us in public safety.”
Virts said people can search Wayne County sheriff’s office to download the app onto smartphones or tablets. It is available free of charge from the iTunes and Google Play (Android) app stores.
According to Virts, the app is the first of its kind to include two new features: Offender Watch and Appriss Safety.
Through the sex offender feature provided by Offender Watch, people can search a name or location — or view a map — to see where offenders live in their community or the county.
People can search for inmates at the jail under the inmate information feature. Provided by Appriss Safety, it lets people check on an inmate’s custody status and sign up for notifications when there is a change in that status.
Submit a Tip, a form that lets people send crime tips, is another of the app’s key features. Virts said tips, sent anonymously or with contact information and photos, are confidential.
“App users are invited to submit tips regarding ongoing investigations,” he said. “However, you should call 911 in the case of an emergency.”
With the app, people can also see a list of the county’s most wanted fugitives including photos, details on the fugitive and their offense(s). Virts said people should not try to apprehend them, but use submit a tip to alert the sheriff’s office.
In addition to the inmate search, the app’s inmate information section has details on the jail’s visitation hours and rules. People can also make online bail payments and commissary account deposits with the app.
Other features include news and press releases, school and community programs, and recruitment and careers. People can also read and share social media posts from the sheriff’s office via Facebook and Twitter.
Virts said to engage the greater community in public safety, anyone with the app can use the “Share our App” feature under settings. People can also post any alerts or posts to friends, family, and neighbors.
“Please share the app with your friends, neighbors, and co-workers, so that they, too, can receive important news and alerts that will help to keep our community safer,” Virts said.
The sheriff’s office app is created by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices, police and fire departments, and government agencies. With more than 500 apps in the app stores, OCV designs and develops custom apps for state, county, and local government agencies.
“Mobile apps offer public safety and other government agencies a better way to alert, inform, and resource the public,” said Suzy Keenan, communications strategist with OCV. “Mobile apps and social media are the trends for grassroots sharing of information today.”