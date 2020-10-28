LYONS — With big-game hunting season for shotguns and rifles approaching, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is reminding hunters to put safety first.
“Hunters should know their targets and the background they are shooting into and toward,” Virts said in his monthly column for October.
He said hunters also should know the following:
• It is illegal to shoot over a public road, or within 500 feet of any school, playground, or occupied factory or church. It also is illegal to shoot within 500 feet of a home, occupied farm building or structure unless you own the building, lease it, are an immediate family member, an employee, or have the owner’s consent.
• It is illegal to shoot wildlife from a motor vehicle unless you have a non-ambulatory hunter permit. It also is illegal to hunt by using the vehicle’s lights and while you are standing on the road.
• Firearms used for hunting cannot have a silencer. Automatic firearms also are illegal, as are semi-automatic guns with a capacity of more than six rounds (with some exceptions).
• It is illegal to have a loaded shotgun or rifle in your vehicle.
Virts said hunters also should respect posted signs on private property.
“It is best to have written permission if you are hunting on another person’s property,” he said.
People can get a “Landowner Permission Record” at dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/ask.pdf, or from an environmental conservation officer.
Virts also reports the following September statistics in his column:
• Twenty-seven males and three females were remanded to the county jail. There were 52 inmate transports and 3,338 meals served.
Inmates worked 1,365 hours of labor at the jail, including laundry, facility cleaning and food service. The jail boarded one inmate from Cayuga County, secured one parole violator and seven inmates ready for transfer to state prisons.
Court security officers cleared 1,005 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons through the magnetometer, securing six weapons and eight contraband items similar to TSA airport security.
• Deputies traveled 114,796 miles on patrol, responding to 88 motor-vehicle crashes resulting in 16 injuries and three fatalities. Officers also handled three missing persons cases, 15 animal complaints, 1,301 miscellaneous complaints, nine major crimes, 350 minor crimes and six fire investigations.
Total complaints for the month were 2,311, with deputies issuing 330 traffic tickets and making seven DWI arrests. There were 114 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 23 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 68 legal papers and 64 family court orders, received more than $124,000 and paid out more than $121,000 to creditors.
• In addition to the seven DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made four DWI arrests in the county. The Newark Police Department and Macedon PD made one DWI arrest each.
• Sgt. Inv. Matt Hilkert and Sgt. Joe Roland attended ERT (Emergency Response Team) training in Rush, Monroe County. Sgt. Richard Morrison attended an accreditation assessor training in Steuben County.
• Sgt. Inv. Zachy Aunkst and Deputy Stephen Brooks completed 10 years of service with the sheriff’s office.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources.
• Virts said people also can see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Virts said the sheriff’s office and county government are working to comply with Governor’s Executive Order 203, the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, through community engagement, planning, listening and learning, and with public comments.
The sheriff said he will be releasing information each week on those efforts through social media and the agency website.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.