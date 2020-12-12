CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson used words like “inexcusable” and “unacceptable” to describe the actions of two drivers in Tuesday’s crash on Route 332.
One of them, Rachel L. Pierce, 39, of Jefferson Avenue in Canandaigua, died after an apparent race featuring speeds near 100 mph. It ended with Pierce’s vehicle colliding with a tractor-trailer and the other vehicle, driven by Jasen T. Ray, 29, also of Jefferson Avenue, hitting Pierce’s car.
“My condolences certainly go out to the family of the deceased,” Henderson said during a press conference late Friday morning. “Moreso, my condolences go out to the 13-year-old boy involved in this incident. During the holiday season, he is now a young man without a mother.”
Henderson described the series of events that took place about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 332 and Airport Road in the town of Canandaigua. Henderson said Deputy Dana Egburtson was preparing to set up for a targeted speed enforcement in the area — “I often assign deputies there to try to curb aggressive driving,” the sheriff said — when the accident occurred.
As Egburtson positioned his vehicle off the state road, which has a speed limit of 40 mph in that area, he saw a gray sedan and a white sedan speeding toward the city limits at an estimated 80 mph. Henderson said Egburtson tried to pull out and stop the cars, but was forced to wait for traffic to clear.
By the time Egburtson got on the highway, he saw the gray car hit the back of a tractor-trailer making a left turn onto Airport Road. The white car hit the rear of the gray car.
Henderson identified the driver of the gray car as Pierce and the driver of the white car as Ray. The sheriff said the two were friends.
There were reports of the two weaving in and out of traffic on Route 332 in Farmington and again before the crash.
“As you know, that is a very busy highway with a lot of traffic. There was even a school bus in the area,” Henderson said. “This incident had the potential to hurt a lot of people.”
Egburtson got to the crash site in seconds and saw Pierce’s car was on fire, with Pierce and two others trapped inside. They were her 13-year-old son and a 17-year-old girl; Henderson called her a family friend.
Because of their ages, Henderson did not release their names.
Egburtson, a Phelps firefighter, used his vehicle-issued fire extinguisher to put out the blaze. Henderson said that likely prevented further injury or death.
“He saved the lives of these two children,” Henderson said. “This easily could have been a triple fatality.”
Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene. She was taken to Geneva General Hospital for an autopsy, and Henderson said toxicology tests are being conducted to determine if she was impaired.
The 17-year-old girl, who was sitting in front of the vehicle, was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital. The 13-year-old boy, who was in the back, was taken by ambulance to Strong. Both have been released from the hospital, Henderson said.
Ray was not injured, and police do not believe he was impaired. He was charged with misdemeanor offenses of reckless driving, unauthorized speed contest, and providing a false written statement, and ticketed with speeding (96 mph). Ray will answer the charges in Canandaigua Town Court.
Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Cirencione said the charges came after conferring with the district attorney’s office.
“We don’t foresee any additional charges in this investigation ... such as charging Mr. Ray in Ms. Pierce’s death,” Cirencione said.
Henderson said the investigation, which included “black box” data from both cars, showed Pierce and Ray were both driving more than 90 mph at the time of the crash.
The truck driver, Michael Hopkins, 45, of Pennsylvania, wasn’t hurt. Henderson said he was turning onto Airport Road to make a delivery to Pactiv, and was three-quarters of the way into the turn.
“Let me make this clear. The tractor-trailer driver had nothing to do with this accident,” he said. “I am disappointed in what I saw on social media after this incident, where everybody was blaming the tractor-trailer driver. Had the Pierce and Ray vehicles been traveling the speed limit, Mr. Hopkins would have easily completed his turn and cleared the intersection without issue. Unfortunately, he now has to live with this for the rest of his life.”
A vehicle waiting at a stop light on Airport Road, driven by Tiffany Manaco of Farmington, was caught up in the crash. She was uninjured.
“I can’t tell you how frustrated and angry I am with this accident,” Henderson added. “They willfully took part in a speed contest. If not for their actions, we would not be here today.”