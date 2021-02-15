CANANDAIGUA — Police agencies from across the state are expected to start publicizing their reform measures this month, including the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are about ready to roll out our collaboration,” Sheriff Kevin Henderson said. “We have put a lot of time and focus into this.”
The plan is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by April 1.
Henderson said the Ontario County plan was reviewed by the county Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which includes the sheriff’s office, members of the county Board of Supervisors, county departments, Finger Lakes Community College, area school superintendents, Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency, the Partnership for Ontario County, Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes, and the area faith community.
It will be posted on the sheriff’s office website (co.ontario.ny.us/1844/Sheriff), as well as the office’s social media platforms. The report will have to be approved by the county Board of Supervisors before being sent to the state.
Henderson also reported the following for January:
• The 911 Center processed 17,259 “events,” including 3,591 for the sheriff’s office. There were 1,274 calls for emergency medical services, 249 calls for fire departments, 995 events for the Geneva Police Department, and 1,290 for the Canandaigua PD.
There were 18 calls for drug overdoses but no deaths. Deputies used Narcan four times to revive people.
• There were 486 motor-vehicle crashes during the month, 36 resulting in injury. There were 102 property-damage-only crashes, 105 car/deer collisions, 47 vehicles in ditches, 16 rollover crashes, and 24 hit-and-runs. Deputies arrested eight people for driving while intoxicated and issued 472 traffic tickets.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 12 calls for service that included drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 262 calls, making 11 larceny arrests. They also dealt with 13 disturbances, 11 vehicle accidents, 14 suspicious persons complaints, and 6 ambulance assists.
• The civil division attempted service on 142 papers and served 113, including 24 family court papers and 26 subpoenas. There were no evictions. The civil office received 17 warrants during the month and closed out 23 warrants.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications, getting 83 in January. Seventy were completed and sent to a judge for approval.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Victor, and South Bristol during January. Deputies issued 34 tickets in Canandaigua, 29 in Farmington, 11 in Geneva, and 29 in Victor.
• There were 83 people (59 males and 22 females) committed to the jail in December. Twenty-nine people were held for arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made six arrests during the month, including felony charges of possession and sale of a controlled substance.
• Deputies verified six addresses for people listed on the state Sex Offender Registry. There were 35 address changes and six photo updates.