NEWARK — Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby says that despite what some people may be reading on social media, there is no evidence the group of four accused of attacking a Newark teen in early May is part of an organized criminal gang.
“There’s a lot of speculation that the canal trail isn’t safe and is a breeding ground for gang activity,” Milby said Friday.
He said the attack of a teen with a disability was a “one-time event” not related to gang activity.
“We’ve held everybody accountable that was involved in this event,” he said.
However, Milby, acknowledged that some of those accused in the attack have been charged in other incidents by other police agencies.
Milby also dismissed the suggestion that there have been other attacks in Newark, possibly by the same group.
“I would encourage anyone with different information to come forward,” he said. “They should be reporting the (alleged) bullying behavior. Otherwise, the bullying behavior will win.”
Milby said the victim was hanging out with the alleged attackers prior to the incident.
“He wasn’t randomly chosen,” he said. “However, that doesn’t make him any less of a victim.”
The Wayne sheriff cautioned people to take what they read on social media with some skepticism.
“People are filling in the blanks on social media,” he said. “It’s people speculating on things they have no knowledge about.”
The beating victim’s mother, Shannon Davenport, disagrees with Milby’s assessment.
In a post on a GoFundMe page raising money for her son, who had his sneakers and phone stolen, she maintains they are part of a gang.
“Not a single one of the people that did this to my child have been charged with a gang crime or a hate crime, which is what I am pushing for,” she said in a post. “They identify as a gang! They walk around with red bandanas in their pockets, they display gang signs with their hands, and they knew my child is autistic.”
Davenport did thank those who contributed to the GoFundMe effort to replace her son’s sneakers and cell phone, which as of Tuesday, raised $3,205 — well above a $250 goal.
Milby said the Newark attack reflects deeper societal issues.
“This all starts at home,” he said. “The parents need to be involved in their adolescents’ lives. One of the most particularly shocking things in this case is the length that some parental figures went to run interference to hold their kids accountable.”
The sheriff praised the Canal Corp. for placing mobile video-monitoring equipment near the canal trail — it’s been moved temporarily because of a Newark Garden Hotel paving project — as a deterrent to criminal activity, which included the defacement of a mural under the canal bridge near where the victim was attacked.
“It’s a tremendous tool,” he said. “The evidence (of effectiveness) is out there. I’m a proponent of cameras being used on all public property.”