ROMULUS — Like many police departments across the state, the Seneca County sheriff’s office spent much of December preparing for the state’s bail reform changes, which started Jan. 1.
“Preparing for bail reform, discovery and other related changes dominated the month,” Undersheriff John Cleere said. “There was a lot of work between law enforcement agencies, the magistrates, probation, district attorney’s office and victims’ advocacy to implement all the needed changes to policies and procedures.”
In their monthly “snapshot,” Luce and Cleere noted the following incidents in December:
Dec. 4 — The narcotics unit arrested two people for allegedly selling narcotic medication and possessing fentanyl in Waterloo.
Dec. 7 — Deputies took part in the fifth annual “Shop with a Sheriff” event.
Dec. 12 — A suspected methamphetamine lab was found in Ovid. Police got a search warrant for the property and charged the resident with multiple class A felonies.
Dec. 14 — Deputies arrested a person after a vehicle chase in the Interlaken area. Police said the driver had a revoked license due to a driving while intoxicated charge, was driving without an interlock device and had two small children in the vehicle.
Dec. 20 — The narcotics unit arrested a person for allegedly selling a large amount of cocaine in Waterloo.
Dec. 21 — Investigators charged a suspect with several felonies related to alleged welfare fraud in Waterloo.
Deputies and investigators responded to 964 calls in December, making 69 arrests. The narcotics unit started six new drug cases and made 18 arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 36 cases and recouped more than $200,000 for the year.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 59. More than $44,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to more than $541,000.
In the civil division, there were 33 summons/complaints/services and 24 income executions. Deputies assisted with three evictions.