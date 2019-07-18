ROMULUS — It started with the arrest of a former Interlaken police officer accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and later being charged for an unrelated incident involving alleged sexual abuse.
It ended with the arrest of a corrections officer at the Seneca County Correctional Facility on a felony drug charge.
Undersheriff John Cleere described June as a tough month for county law enforcement, including the arrests of the former police officer, Elisia Panipinto, and corrections officer, Adam Bowen. Those cases were included on the monthly review issued by Cleere and Sheriff Tim Luce.
“The sheriff and I have discussed the absolute necessity of demonstrating that we do not tolerate these kind of behaviors and being transparent when they happen,” Cleere said.
Luce and Cleere also noted the following in June:
June 10 — The sheriff’s office hosted marine law enforcement training for officers working navigation patrols.
June 11 — Deputies responded to a menacing case in Romulus. The suspect was apprehended, allegedly possessing an unregistered handgun, and also was charged with driving while intoxicated.
June 12 — Deputies seized more than 2 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Tyre.
June 28 — The narcotics unit charged a suspect with possessing heroin in Romulus.
June 28 — The narcotics unit charged a jail inmate with possessing cocaine.
June 29 — The sheriff’s office held its first applicant academy.
Deputies and investigators responded to 1,038 calls for service in June, making 42 arrests. There were four drug arrests. Eleven new drug cases were initiated.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 12 cases last month and has recouped more than $84,500 for the year.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the county jail was 65. Nearly $53,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to more than $235,000.
In the civil division, there were 27 summons/complaints/services and 27 income executions. Deputies assisted with two evictions.
