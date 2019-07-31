WATERLOO — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, is offering a child safety seat technician class.
The class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23-26 at the Waterloo Fire Department, North Water Street.
The 32-hour national certification course combines classroom instruction and hands-on training. Those completing the course will be able to inspect child seats for proper selection, installation, and use.
Sheriff Tim Luce said statistics have shown that 8 of 10 child seats inspected have some type of safety issue or are installed improperly.
To take the course, sign up through the Safe Kids website (safekids.org). The course identification is NY20190718821, and a $95 certification fee is payable to Safe Kids through the website.
The sheriff’s office and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee do not require fees for the course.
Those taking the course do not have to be a member of a public safety organization. The only requirement is that the student attend all hours of the course and take part in the seat check event on the final day.
Anyone with questions can contact the course instructor, Deputy Rick Youngs, at (315) 220-3431 or email ryoungs@co.seneca.ny.us.
