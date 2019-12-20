FARMINGTON — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Thursday that the two victims in a house Fire early Tuesday morning died of complications from smoke inhalation.
Conrad Button, 12, and Mary Button, 84, both perished in a blaze at 191 Ellsworth Road.
Conrad was a student at Palmyra-Macedon Middle School. Mary Button was his grandmother.
According to deputies, emergency responders received a call of a house fire at the residence at 2:47 a.m. Deputies said the home was engulfed in flames upon arrival, and first responders were unable to enter the structure.
Henderson said the “cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation, and the Office of Sheriff is being assisted by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator’s Office. Due to the extent of the damage to residence, this will be a time-consuming investigation.”
Area families held vigil in memory of the two at the Palmyra Community Center Thursday night, which would have been Conrad’s 13th birthday. Online fundraisers have started. You can access a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs at https://bit.ly/38ZuAm8. Additionally, contributions are being accepted at palmacsoccer.net.