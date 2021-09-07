CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson is claiming he was asked, under threat of retaliation, to resign this week but will not be doing so.
In a news release sent to media outlets Tuesday morning, Henderson said county officials — directed by the county Board of Supervisors — have scrutinized the handling of internal human resources and administrative matters in his office.
According to Henderson, that resulted in him meeting with board Chairman Jack Marren and a verbal list of issues presented. During that meeting, Henderson said he was asked to resign this week.
"I have no intention of resigning and reaffirm my commitment to the citizens of Ontario County to put public safety before politics," he said in the release, adding that he has requested a meeting with the entire Board of Supervisors to discussed their concerns unfiltered.
After the meeting with Marren, Henderson said Undersheriff Dave Frasca resigned.
In the release, Henderson said he wants full transparency for county residents and supports an independent investigation of the verbal allegations made by the board.