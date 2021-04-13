CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson is encouraging people interested in becoming a corrections officer to take an upcoming civil service exam.
“We want folks to take this test, especially our community of color, to start a career in this field,” he said. “We do have some minority officers, including Spanish speakers, which is great. We also have a person of color who is a dispatcher. Part of police reform is having more diversity, but we have to get people to take the exam first.”
The exam will be given June 5; the deadline to apply is April 21. People can learn more at ontario-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams.
Henderson said he has been working with Lucile Mallard, Geneva NAACP president, and Sim Covington Jr., chief diversity officer at Finger Lakes Community College, to attract more minority deputies, corrections officers, and dispatchers.
Henderson reported the following Ontario County sheriff’s office statistics for March:
• The 911 Center processed 15,946 “events,” including 4,957 for the sheriff’s office. There were 1,192 calls for emergency medical services, 461 calls for fire departments, 1,180 events for the Geneva Police Department, and 1,468 for the Canandaigua PD. There were three calls for drug overdoses, including one death. Deputies used Narcan twice to revive overdose victims.
• There were 312 motor vehicle accidents during the month, 37 resulting in injury. There were 89 property damage-only crashes, 86 car-deer collisions, 5 vehicles in ditches, 5 rollover crashes, and 30 hit-and-runs. Deputies arrested 11 people for driving while intoxicated.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 12 calls for service that included drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 295 calls, making four arrests.
• The civil division attempted service on 157 papers and served 112, including 19 family court papers and 36 subpoenas. There were no evictions. The civil office received 28 warrants during the month and closed out 29 warrants.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications, with 169 investigations completed so far this year.
• Deputies issued 537 traffic tickets, with special traffic patrols worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, and Victor. Deputies issued 48 tickets in Canandaigua, 20 in Farmington, 9 in Geneva, and 21 in Victor.
• There were 95 people committed to the jail, including 71 males. Thirty-six people were held for arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made six arrests during the month, including felony charges of possession and sale of a controlled substance.
• Deputies verified 18 addresses for people listed on the state Sex Offender Registry. There were 31 address changes, 6 vehicle information updates/registrations, 5 employer updates, 12 internet/email updates, and 10 phone number changes.