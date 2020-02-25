SENECA FALLS — If the Cayuga Nation dispute remains one over property, local police agencies will stay out of it.
If it escalates to physical violence, that’s another matter.
“If there is violence to people, we will handle any complaints as we would with anyone else,” Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said.
Luce and Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra spoke to the Times Monday, two days after 12 buildings were demolished under orders from the Nation including Clint Halftown, the federally recognized leader.
Damaged and rendered unusable were a convenience store, cannery, ice cream and miniature golf business, day care center, longhouse and school, and several temporary cottages. Those properties were being run by the so-called Unity Council, or anti-Halftown faction.
“There has been an issue raised ... about Clint Halftown and his people taking over homes or destroying homes,” Peenstra said. “I have spoken to them personally and they assured me there are no plans to do any kind of evictions or destroy any homes. If there is a crime committed against people, we are completely prepared to step in and handle it. A property dispute is handled differently.”
Luce and Peenstra said during the week of Feb. 17, the Seneca Falls PD received credible information that the Halftown faction was planning a takeover of Lakeside Trading off Route 89. Luce said that takeover was scheduled for 2 a.m. Saturday.
Peenstra said while this was similar to past incidents, it also was different.
“We have always been made aware ahead of time and known of these incidents in advance. We were informed by Halftown or Unity, and we have never shared that knowledge with the other party. I want to make that clear,” Peenstra said. “One thing I would also like to make clear is the Cayuga Nation [police] force did not give us information, as reported. We developed that intel on our own.”
After learning of the upcoming takeover, Peenstra requested assistance from the state police and the sheriff’s office. An operational plan was developed including officers from all three police agencies.
Peenstra was designated incident commander, and the FBI also was advised.
Luce noted that Halftown formed a Nation police force and criminal justice system that includes a judge, prosecutor, public defender, and jail. The latter is in the Cayuga County community of Union Springs.
“The current accepted legal opinion is that this police force can enforce tribal law on tribal-owned property on tribal members,” Luce said. “Their tribal law is posted on their website, but essentially mirrors the state criminal procedure and penal laws.”
Luce said measures were taken by local law enforcement during the demolition process:
• Roving unmarked patrols monitored the area.
• A drone was deployed.
• Information from police confidential sources was utilized.
• Special “response teams” were staged to respond to complaints or issues in the area.
• Traffic teams were set up if it became necessary to close the roads surrounding the area.
• Emergency medical, communications and fire services were also staged.
• All units were staged at the Seneca Falls PD.
Luce said the takeover happened on schedule, and Nation police arrived at Lakeside Trading with a search warrant signed by a Nation judge. The sheriff said eight Native American adults on the premises were detained by Nation police and later released, and no non-Indian people or children were involved.
Luce said several buildings were rendered “inoperable” by the Nation, using heavy equipment. Only one complaint was received — a noise complaint from a nearby residence.
“No traffic issues arose. There were no reports or observations of crimes against people or people in need of shelter,” Luce said. “No child abuse or neglect complaints or reports were received.”
Luce said the response and traffic units were maintained for at least 24 hours after the demolition. He added that local law enforcement continues to monitor the situation.
“We are not pursuing any criminal charges against the property in dispute by the Nation,” he said. “The BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) and Department of Interior has recognized Clint Halftown as the leader of the Cayuga Nation. This, as the BIA has stated, must be settled internally by the Nation.”
Peenstra said about 50 employees of Pathfinder Solutions, based in Indiana, were sworn in as Nation police officers before the demolition. He added that Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz did some research and believes the Nation could swear in those officers.
He added that the regular Nation police force, which includes retired officers from local police agencies, are “people I consider friends and have worked with my entire career.”
Peenstra said to his knowledge, the Pathfinder people will not be in the area long term.
“Our stance is the same at it’s always been — public safety, and making sure the community feels safe,” he said. “There are a lot of residential homes in this area not owned by Native Americans, and we want to make sure violence is not leaking into those homes. We are here and ready to respond, but leaving the internal issues up to the Cayugas.”