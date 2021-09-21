PENN YAN — Anyone driving on a country road recently likely has seen a sure sign of autumn — tractors or large farm machinery on the road.
“Fall is my favorite season, and many motorists enjoy seeing the vistas and the foliage on our trees,” Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said. “It is also harvest time, and you are likely to see farm equipment on our roadways that move slowly from farm to farm, or field to field.”
Spike has traveled the state and country over the last decade, talking to police agencies and first responders on the dangers of cars, pickup trucks, SUVs and tractor-trailers sharing the roads with slow-moving vehicles. Called SMVs, they include farm machinery, horse-drawn Mennonite and Amish buggies, and bicycles.
“Ninety percent of our collisions with SMVs are rear-end collisions and not the fault of the SMV operator,” Spike said. “Distracted driving and speed differences makes closure times in just seconds.”
Spike said drivers need to be alert for the orange/red reflective triangle indicating speeds of less than 25 mph, which must be on the rear of one of those vehicles for it to be legal. If the vehicle is going 25-40 mph, it must have an SIS emblem; SIS stands for speed indication symbol.
Each piece of agricultural equipment, whether self-propelled or used in combination with a motorized vehicle, must have an SMV triangle emblem on the back.
“Motorists need to recognize this symbol,” Spike said. “Farm equipment may be wider and larger due to harvest. That may include combines, tractors, grain wagons and large trucks.”
Spike offers these tips when drivers come upon a slow-moving vehicle:
• Slow down by reducing speed immediately.
• Increase your following distance to create a safety zone.
• Be alert and watch for turns.
• Be patient. The machinery operator will let you pass when there is room to get the equipment off the road.
• Pass with care, and only when it is safe and legal to do so.
• Be aware that animal-powered vehicles may make unanticipated moves or turns into driveways.
• Use caution when encountering a horse-drawn vehicle from the same or opposite direction.
• Avoid blowing the horn, as it may frighten the animal.
• Be aware that SMV operators may have poor visibility due to loads or equipment being towed.
• Be aware that equipment being towed may sway.
“Awareness of these SMV-type vehicles, by reducing your speed and using caution when encountering, will give safety to all when sharing the roadway with them,” Spike said.