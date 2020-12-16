CANANDAIGUA — When it comes to speeding, last week’s fatal crash on Route 332 was an extreme case.
In the aftermath of that incident, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said drivers can expect to see more of his deputies at “problem areas” — something he has focused on since taking office in 2019.
“One of my priorities is special traffic enforcement in towns — targeted enforcement,” he said. “We will be in areas where we are getting a high volume of complaints. We want people to pay attention to speed limits. They are there for a reason.”
In his monthly report for November, Henderson said special patrols were conducted in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Victor and South Bristol. Deputies issued 42 tickets in Canandaigua, 15 in Farmington, nine in Geneva, 12 in Victor, and four in South Bristol.
Henderson said the Route 332 corridor in Canandaigua, where the speed limit is 40 mph north of the city, is notorious for speeding.
“We recently put a deputy out there, and he wrote 49 tickets in one day,” the sheriff said.
Henderson said the problem areas in the town of Geneva are Hamilton Street, White Springs Road, and Carter Road.
“Our big goal is to just get people to slow down ... although if you look on social media, you would think we are just doing it to take money from people,” Henderson said. “We are doing it for the safety of the motoring public and the people who live in those areas.”
Henderson also reported the following for November:
• The 911 Center processed 15,515 “events,” including 4,365 for the sheriff’s office. There were 1,201 calls for emergency medical services, 422 calls for fire departments, 1,201 events for the Geneva Police Department, and 1,477 events for the Canandaigua PD. There were 21 calls for drug overdoses, including one death. Deputies used Narcan seven times to revive one person.
• There were 524 motor-vehicle crashes during the month, 33 resulting in injury. There were 121 property-damage-only crashes, 220 car/deer collisions, five vehicles in ditches, six rollover crashes, and 19 hit-and-runs. Deputies arrested 13 people for driving while intoxicated.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 14 calls for service that included drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 158 calls, making seven larceny arrests. They also dealt with three disturbances, one vehicle accident, 14 suspicious persons complaints, and seven ambulance assists.
• The civil division attempted service on 202 papers and served 140, including 24 family court papers and 33 subpoenas. There were no evictions. The civil office received 39 warrants during the month and closed out 29 warrants.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications, with 448 investigations completed so far this year. Henderson said the county clerk’s office is accepting applications, with the sheriff’s office getting 108 new permit applications in November.
• There were 90 people committed to the jail, including 71 males. Forty-four were held for arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made three arrests during the month, including felony charges of possession and sale of a controlled substance.
• Deputies verified 25 addresses for people listed on the state Sex Offender Registry. There were two address changes and two photo updates.